Late Atsu’s twin sister assures Becky’s Foundation of continuous support

Ms Christiana Atsufui Twasam, the twin sister of the late Christian Atsu Twasam, has assured the Management of Becky’s Foundation of her continuous support to the orphans.

“All hope is not lost. Atsu may not be here today but Atsufui is here to continue his good works,” she said.

Ms Twasam gave the assurance when she visited the Management, Staff and Children of Becky’s Foundation to pledge her commitment to continue supporting the Foundation after the demise of her brother.

Becky’s Foundation is in Senya Beraku in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region.

The late Atsu, while alive, had supported the orphans of the Foundation and as an Ambassador for the Arms around the Child had commenced the construction of a nine-unit classroom block for the Foundation.

The late footballer was recovered from the rubble of his apartment on Saturday February 18, 2023, following the earthquake which struck Türkiye on February 6 2023, after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team.

The mortal remains of the late Ghanaian winger was flown back to Ghana and buried on March 17, 2023.

She said being an orphan herself, she understood how they might be feeling in the absent of their parents and the demise of people, who supported them but since the baton had been handed over to her, she would endeavour to continue.

“The Children needs continuous support even if Atsu is no more, and l am willing to offer some help,” she added.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, said his outfit had worked closely with the late Atsu and they were willing to step in and support.

Earlier, he announced the adoption of Becky’s Foundation when he donated food items and toiletries worth GH7000 and cash amount of GH5000 to the Foundation.

The donation was to mark his late wife, Mrs Amina Oppong Kwarteng’s posthumous 45 birthday celebration.

Nana Sekyere, a Footballer Agent for the late Atsu, advised the students to aspire to attain their dreams, urging them to believe in themselves and work towards achieving them.

Mr Seth Asiedu, the Head of the Foundation, commended all partners and Ms Twasam for coming on board to support.

He said ever since, the late Ghanaian winger had come on board, he had connected the Foundation to many partners and donors, who had been supporting the children.

The mission of the Foundation is to team up with like-minded people and organizations to empower underprivileged people and the communities through sustainable projects in education, health, attitudinal change and skills training.