Late Brigadier-General Francis Agyemfra laid to rest

Scores of high-profile personalities thronged the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church at Burma camp Friday to pay last respect to Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agyemfra (Rtd), former Chief of Staff, Ghana Armed Forces.

The sympathisers, including military personnel and state officials, early morning filed past the remains of Brigadier-General Agyemfra, paving way for the solemn service in his memory, which was characterised by the singing of hymns and the reading of scriptures.

Brigadier-General Agyemfra was given a full military burial service per the traditions of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Right Reverend John Kwamina Otto, the Anglican Bishop of Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, called on all and sundry in a sermon to prepare to render selfless service in every capacity and leave a legacy for posterity.

The Anglican Bishop admonished all to serve diligently in any endeavour, adding that service to mankind brought unity for peaceful coexistence.

He urged all to eschew selfishness and greediness and love one another, saying, “Nobody wants to die, but it is appointed for humanity to die one day”, stressing, “It behooves us to prepare for the unknown day”.

The Clergyman urged all to be steadfast and dedicated to the service of God, saying “with God all things are possible, and never set limitations for God but serve him wholeheartedly”.

A tribute read by Mrs Perpetual Theodora Agyemfra, the wife of the late Brig Gen. Agyemfra, described him as a caring and loving husband, who was there for the family.

“When you entered the military Academy, you made sure that the least chance you had, you could visit me.

“We were in contact with each other as often as we could till we completed our training and I was posted to Winneba,” she said.

“Thank you for being there for me and the children. We shall miss you very much. Your sense of humour was very remarkable, and you were a toast at gatherings of friends and family,” she said.

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, a former President of ECOWAS Commission, in his tribute, said “without doubt, the late Brig Gen. Agyemfra was a true professional soldier who approached all challenges with battle ready thoroughness of a military officer.”

“I shared a cabin with the late Brig Gen Agyemfra on GNS Yogaga and just as we were about to depart the Freeport of Monrovia that day, the vessel was bombed by Liberian rebel forces, which killed four Naval personnel and injured several persons on board, including him,” he said.

Dr Chambas said like the true soldier he was, he remained stoic throughout the attack and the turbulent moments.

“It wasn’t until he returned to Accra and was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital that I realised the serious nature of the attack.”

The Ghana Armed Forces’ tribute described the late Brig Gen Agyemfra as an exemplary, selfless, and honest professional, who inspired many, especially officers of the Forces.

Among the dignitaries at the service were former President John Dramani Mahama, Mrs. Matilda Amissah Arthur, a former Second Lady, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, and serving and former senior officers of GAF.

The late Brig Gen Agyemfra was born on May 29, 1939, at Larteh and attended the English Church Mission, now the Anglican Primary School at Larteh.

He attended Larteh Secondary School, now Benkum Senior High School, for two years and gained admission to Odorgonno Secondary School in Accra, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1957.

In 1961, he was enlisted in the Ghana Army as part of intake IV, and subsequently commissioned as a second lieutenant on September 30, 1962. He rose from the junior officer rank to Brig Gen and Chief of Staff of the Forces.

He retired from the Forces after serving 38 years.

Interment will take place tomorrow, Saturday November 26, 2022 at the Anglican Cemetery, Larteh at 1300 hours.