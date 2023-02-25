Late Christian Atsu’s family calls on Minister of Youth and Sports

The family of the late Christian Atsu Tswasam on Friday morning called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif to formally inform him of the death of the Black Stars player.

The visit was also to deliberate on funeral arrangements for the player.

Atsu met his untimely death during the disastrous earthquake that hit Southern Turkey where he plays on Monday, February 6.

The Minister recounted the moments leading to the death of the Turkish-based Ghanaian footballer and the attempt to rescue him alive which proved futile, adding that, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was instrumental in transporting the mortal remains of the late footballer to Ghana to be given a befitting burial.

Mr. Ussif expressed his condolences to the family and the Ghana Football Association for the tragic loss of a talented player and noted that it was important for the family to have an opportunity to work with the state to give the player a befitting state burial.

With Atsu’s humanitarian works toward the less privileged in society, the Minister stressed that “life is not about how long one lives but the quality and impact that one makes in the lives of others especially the vulnerable in the society.”

According to the Minister, the testimonies and tributes said about Atsu in Ghana and around the gives him the confidence that the late player lived an impactful life.

The head of the family of the player, Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam expressed his appreciation to the Minister and mentioned that “this is a tragic moment for all Ghanaians but I have a belief that God takes his own when he deems it.”

After deliberating on the burial of the late Atsu, it was concluded that a meeting would be held with the President of the Republic of Ghana on Monday 27th February 2023 to agree on a suitable date for his burial.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam welcomed the family and added that the demise of Christian Atsu was a tragedy to all Ghanaians considering the contribution and role he has played in the development of football.

He expressed his condolences and indicated that the Ministry was ready to work with the family to ensure that the late footballer is given a befitting burial.