Late E.T Mensah Was A Brother, We Have An Unfinished Business – Dr Duffuor

The family of the late E. T Mensah has paid a courtesy call on Dr Kwabena Duffuor today at his office to formally inform him about the demise of the former Statesman.

Receiving the delegation, Dr Kwabena Duffuor described the late E.T Mensah as “a brother.”

According to him, he had a close relationship with the late E.T Mensah and on many occasions, they discussed the progress of the nation because E.T Mensah was so much concerned about the direction of the nation.

“He was very loyal to our party and to the nation. His loyalty went along with faithfulness. My brother. E.T had both loyalty and faithfulness,” he said.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor also averred that the late E.T Mensah was also much concerned about creating a safe country for the children and the unborn generations.

He said: “We have a shared vision. We have an unfinished business.”

He said although E.T Mensah is gone, his legacies will last for years to come indicating that the late E.T Mensah’s contribution to the nation was enormous and he has done so much for the nation.

Dr Duffuor also stressed on the fact that many of the cadres who have given them the party are dying in their rooms and that the time has come for the party to look at the cadres and support them whilst they are alive.

He said, his team will never forget the advice E.T Mensah gave them and would put all his advice and cautions to work so that one day, they would be able to save Ghana.

He called on the State to give the late E.T Mensah a befitting burial as his contribution to the growth and development of the nation is enormous.

The delegation was made up of Formal Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Hon Ade Coker, Formal Greater Accra Minister and also Chief of Kpone Katamanso, Hon Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo among others.