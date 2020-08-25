The late former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight Champion, ALFRED KOTEY aka ‘Cobra’ will be buried on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Bronx, New York, USA.

The 52 year old boxing whiz kid was one of the nation’s finest boxers. He represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea.

He defeated Rafael DelValle of Puerto Rico on 30th July 1994 to win the WBO title in London. He also won the Commonwealth, World Boxing Federation (WBF) Inter Continental Lightweight titles.

Alfred Kotey’s demise occurred on Tuesday, June 30 in the United States.

Reports indicate Ghana’s fifth world title winner was unwell for some months, and on life support until his death.

He left behind a wife and four children; Derrick, Darius, Darling and Deborah

Burial Service and Funeral Rites in Ghana comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the same day Saturday at 12 :30pm.

All sympathizers are welcome, however Covid-19 safely measures would be in place.