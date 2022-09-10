Late Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyapong laid in state

The body of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyapong has been laid in state at the forecourt of the State House for mourners to file past.

It signifies the beginning of full-scale mourning as Ghanaians and others from across the West African Sub-region begin paying their last respect to the late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyapong, which will last until 12 noon.

Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Chiefs and other important dignitries have also started arriving at the state House.

Representative of Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II, led by Zangbalin-Lana Dr Jacob Mahama and Lamashegu-Naa Ziblim Abdulai arrived with a number of sub-Chiefs and 33 musketry warriors to file past the body.

The remains of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyapong will be entombed at the Obo Kwahu Cemetery in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region after the Church service.