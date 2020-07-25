The family of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills has paid a courtesy call on Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The family, led by Opanin George Aryee Thompson, the Family Linguist, was in Accra for the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the passing of Prof. Mills

A statement signed by Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Office of the Vice Presidential Candidate, NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.

The family, according to the statement, expressed delight and excitement about the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC Vice Presidential candidate.

They pledged their support to her and the NDC and wished her well in the upcoming campaign.

The family also encouraged her to focus on the task ahead and not be distracted by negativity from persons who did not wish her or the nation well, the statement said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, thanked the family for their support and pledged to abide by their advice and work hard towards securing victory for the NDC come December 7, 2020.

She said: “For me, victory for the NDC means victory for the whole of Ghana and an opportunity to work hard to address the many development needs that confront our nation today. It will also be a victory for the legacy that President Mills left this country.”

Prof. Mills was the third President of the fourth Republic of Ghana. He passed away on July 24, 2012, some three years and six months into his presidency.

He left an unforgettable legacy as a peace loving, God fearing and dedicated servant Leader and his peace loving nature earned him the affectionate title, ‘Asomdwee Hen’.

His burial place near the Osu Castle, which was the seat of Government at the time of his presidency, was thus named ‘Asomdwee Park’.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the party on which ticket, President Rawlings, President Mills and President Mahama successfully won elections.

The NDC has won four out of the seven elections held in Ghana in the Fourth Republic, which followed the coming into force of the 1992 Republican Constitution. The NDC a social democratic party.

