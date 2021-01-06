The family of the late Minister for Health, Major (Rtd) Courage Emmanuel Kobla Quashigah has donated assorted items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the less privileged at the Christ Faith Foster Home at Adentan as part of activities marking his 11th anniversary.

The family led by the widow Dr. Mrs Gertrude Quashigah who is also the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, her sons, daughters and other relatives, the Quashigah’s family donated bags of 25kg rice, crates of eggs, cartons of milk, gallons of cooking oil (25ltrs), boxes of biscuits, toiletries, boxes of kalyppo and other crates of soft drinks, packs and sachet water, face masks, candies and tissue papers.

The family also provided the children of the Home and their caretakers with packs of cooked food and a cash donation of GHC2,000.

Presenting the items to the Home, the first daughter of the late Quashigah, Mrs. Angela Tsetse described her father as a great patriot who spent his entire life serving his country and humanity.

According to her, the decision by the family to reach out to the needy was something they had emulated from their late father who also served as the Minister for Food and Agriculture under former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mrs. Tsetse said the donation to the Christ Faith Foster Home was not the first of its kind, indicating that it had been the practice by the family since the death of their father who used to share with the less privileged in society.

“The other good side of our father apart from his service to the nation was the fact that he was a social man, who loved people, loved to do a lot of humanitarian job and was also loved by many. He would have done this if he was alive so we are only following his examples”.

The widow, Dr. Mrs. Quashigah who has vowed to keep the memories of her late husband alive so long as she lives, interacted with the little children in the Home.

Serving them with food, drinks and Candies, she advised the children to be disciplined and grow into responsible adults.

Dr. Mrs. Quashigah entreated the management of the Home to care for the children as if they are their own in order to attract God’s blessings.

Mr. A.K. Danso, the Caretaker of the Christ Faith Foster Home who received the donation expressed appreciation to Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah and the entire family for the support describing it as one of the largest donations received so far in 2021.

Mr Danso said the Home currently had 40 children with the youngest amongst them at age two.

He appealed to other organisations and individuals to emulate the example of the Quashigahs, since the Christ Faith Foster Home solely depended on donations.

The late Major (Rtd) Courage Emmanuel Kobla Quashigah died on 5th January, 2010. He was a Ghanaian soldier who served as an Intelligence officer at the Headquarters of the Second Infantry Brigade of the Ghana Army based in Kumasi, and also a politician.

He later became a National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 1998 and helped the party to win power in 2000. He was then appointed as a Minister for Agriculture and later Minister of Health in the NPP government of former President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 and 2009.