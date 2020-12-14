The late Sheikh Tijani Abdul Rahman of Koforidua has been awarded with a posthumous award for the life achievement for his role in the growth and development of education in Ghana at the third Ghana Muslims Achievers Awards held at Ghana International Conference Center in Accra.

Mr Nurudeen Alhassan, President of the late Sheikh Tijani Foundation received the award on behalf of the family, the Khalid Ibn Walid Old Students Association and the Foundation.

Mr Alhassan elougises the contribution of the late Sheikh Tijani to the growth and development of education in the West African Sub-region and called on all Muslims to emulate his example so as to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through the power of education.

He further called on all Muslims to join hands and contribute to the building of a Library in Koforidua in honour of the late Sheikh Tijani which idea was mooted by him before his demise.