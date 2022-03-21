Late Surge in GSE Offsets All Early Losses

On the final day of the week, Friday, March 18, 2022, Ghanaian stock market concluded a lethargic day with modest gains, as advances in financial and banking equities offsetted early losses.

The expected rebalancing of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) index, coupled with a shift in one stock, sent turnover and volume traded soaring in the closing trading sessions on Friday. This boosted the benchmark to the extent that it pared all earlier losses and ended up in the green at the end of the week with marginal gains.

Overall, thirteen (13) stocks participated in trade. One recorded gains, while none endured losses as 12 remained unchanged. Again, SIC Insurance Company PLC led the gainers table as it built on its impressive performance for the past weeks, with 5.26 per cent share price appreciation.