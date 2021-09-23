Late Togbega Gabusu burial rites begin in November

The Gbi Traditional Area, has announced November 15 to December 16, this year, as the date for the burial rites of the late Togbega Gabusu VI.

Togbega Gabusu known in private life as Eli Billy Bright Kormla Kumadie, a teacher by profession, was enstooled Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, on May 25, 1989.

He reigned for 29 years and served as the Vice President and President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Member of the National House of Chiefs as well as served on the boards of a number of institutions.

Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, in a release said the Area would require the public to maintain silence during the announced period.

He said activities such as wake keeping and burial, crusades, wedding with party, all night services, call to worship in loud speakers should be avoided in the interest of the public.

Other activities ‘banned’ include tolling of church bells, dawn trotting with songs, drumming and dancing, unnecessary noise from motorbikes, selling of items from vehicles with loudspeakers.

Togbe Worde also urged individuals, institutions and organisations to abide by the announcement strictly.