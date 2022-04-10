Late Veep Aliu Mahama’s Wife Laid To Rest

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, wife of former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama has been laid to rest at a private cemetery at Kalpohin in Tamale.

The burial took place on Saturday after her mortal remains were airlifted from Accra to her residence at Kalpohin for Islamic prayers.

The body was received at the Tamale Airport by the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, and sent to the Jubilee Park in Tamale for prayers, and to her residence.

She was buried close to her husband.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama died on Thursday, April 08 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after short illness.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, some Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, and some Members of Parliament were amongst the dignitaries at Kalpohin to pay their last respect to the deceased.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defense and Member of Parliament for Bimbila Constituency, speaking at the burial ceremony, described the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama as a “selfless woman” who, contributed her quota to the socio-economic development of the country especially towards women empowerment.

He said the former Second Lady was instrumental in executing policies and programmes that contributed to the development of women and children amongst other vulnerable groups in the country.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi, and son of Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama said his mother was a solid woman, who demonstrated her willingness to serve and see others grow into their full potentials irrespective of their background.

Mr Abdul Rahman Sulemana, Nephew to the late former Vice President and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee in Tamale said the final funeral rites would be held on Wednesday, April 13 at their private residence at Kalpohin in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was 70 and left behind four children.