Late winner from Augustine Agyapong breaks stubborn Samartex

A late winner by Augustine Agyapong secured all three points for Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match week five of the betPawa Premier League encounter with Samartex on Sunday.

The lanky defender scored a powerful free kick four minutes to full time to break the hearts of the visitors who were on the verge of running away with a precious point at the expense of Kotoko.

The match started at a very slow pace as both teams cautiously built their attacks whenever they had possession, making sure they left no room for counter attacks.

Goalkeeper Richard Baidoo stood between Kotoko and the opener when he prevented the ball from entering the net from two quick attacks on the 14th minute.

Kotoko took control of the game after the 15th minute as they piled pressure on the visitors, pinning them to their own half but failed to penetrate the defence of their opponents.

They however came close to breaking the virginity of the game on the 21st minute when Richard Boadu raced into the penalty box before locating Steven Mukwala whose effort hit the woodwork.

Three minutes later, Richard Baidoo pulled another brilliant save to deny Isaac Oppong what could have been a spectacular volley from close range.

The Porcupine Warriors continued to sustain the pressure on the debutants who occasionally created some decent chances but failed to punish Kotoko for their profligacy upfront.

The first half ended goalless with Kotoko having the lion’s share of possession with nothing to show for.

Two minutes after recess, Prince Antwi punished Asante Kotoko after Richard Boadu was dispossessed in the midfield.

The striker launched a thunderbolt from just outside the box which Ibrahim Danlad could not stop from hitting the back of the net for the opener.

The goal forced Coach Seydou Zerbo to make two quick substitutions, bringing on Eric Zeze and Dickson Afoakwa for Ernest Osei Poku and Isaac Oppong respectively.

As Kotoko pushed more men forward in search of the equaliser, Samartex resorted to delay tactics to frustrate Kotoko from playing their game plan.

The Porcupines however kept probing for the equaliser which arrived on the 77th minute through Nicholas Mensah who reacted swiftly to tap in a rebound.

It was a free kick taken by Mukwala on the edge of the box which Baidoo failed to deal with at the first attempt, profiting the young winger who made a follow to the strike by the Ugandan.

With four minutes to end proceedings Augustine Agyapong scored a spectacular free from outside the right side of the box, leaving goalkeeper Baidoo in bewilderment.

The goal sent the home fans into wild jubilation, having sat on tenterhooks most part of the match.