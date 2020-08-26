The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 26.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,889,150

U.S. 5,777,710

Brazil 3,669,995

India 3,224,547

Russia 963,655

South Africa 613,017

Peru 600,438

Mexico 568,621

Colombia 562,113

Spain 412,553

China 90,239

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505