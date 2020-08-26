The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 26.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,889,150
U.S. 5,777,710
Brazil 3,669,995
India 3,224,547
Russia 963,655
South Africa 613,017
Peru 600,438
Mexico 568,621
Colombia 562,113
Spain 412,553
China 90,239
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505