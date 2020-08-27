The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 27.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 24,176,836

U.S. 5,821,819

Brazil 3,717,156

India 3,310,234

Russia 968,297

South Africa 615,701

Peru 607,382

Mexico 573,888

Colombia 572,243

Spain 419,849

China 90,271

