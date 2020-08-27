The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 27.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 24,176,836
U.S. 5,821,819
Brazil 3,717,156
India 3,310,234
Russia 968,297
South Africa 615,701
Peru 607,382
Mexico 573,888
Colombia 572,243
Spain 419,849
China 90,271
