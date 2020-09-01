The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Sept. 1.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 25,349,528

U.S. 6,027,111

Brazil 3,862,311

India 3,621,245

Russia 992,402

Peru 647,166

South Africa 627,041

Colombia 607,904

Mexico 595,841

Spain 462,858

China 90,395

