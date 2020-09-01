The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Sept. 1.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 25,349,528
U.S. 6,027,111
Brazil 3,862,311
India 3,621,245
Russia 992,402
Peru 647,166
South Africa 627,041
Colombia 607,904
Mexico 595,841
Spain 462,858
China 90,395
