The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 2.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 25,749,642

U.S. 6,073,840

Brazil 3,950,931

India 3,769,523

Russia 997,072

Peru 652,037

South Africa 628,259

Colombia 624,026

Mexico 606,036

Spain 470,973

China 90,421

