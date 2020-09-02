The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 2.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 25,749,642
U.S. 6,073,840
Brazil 3,950,931
India 3,769,523
Russia 997,072
Peru 652,037
South Africa 628,259
Colombia 624,026
Mexico 606,036
Spain 470,973
China 90,421
