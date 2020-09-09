The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 9.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 27,570,742

U.S. 6,327,009

India 4,370,128

Brazil 4,162,073

Russia 1,032,354

Peru 691,575

Colombia 671,533

Mexico 642,860

South Africa 640,441

Spain 534,513

China 90,582

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505