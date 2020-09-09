The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Sept. 9.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 27,598,479
U.S. 6,328,051
India 4,370,128
Brazil 4,162,073
Russia 1,037,526
Peru 691,575
Colombia 679,181
Mexico 642,860
South Africa 640,441
Spain 534,513
China 90,582
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505