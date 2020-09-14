The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Sept. 14.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 28,883,504
U.S. 6,516,861
India 4,754,356
Brazil 4,330,455
Russia 1,059,024
Peru 722,832
Colombia 708,964
Mexico 663,973
South Africa 649,793
Spain 566,326
China 90,685
