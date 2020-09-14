The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Sept. 14.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 28,883,504

U.S. 6,516,861

India 4,754,356

Brazil 4,330,455

Russia 1,059,024

Peru 722,832

Colombia 708,964

Mexico 663,973

South Africa 649,793

Spain 566,326

China 90,685

