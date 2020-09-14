The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Sept. 14.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 29,019,639
U.S. 6,520,235
India 4,846,427
Brazil 4,330,455
Russia 1,064,438
Peru 729,619
Colombia 716,319
Mexico 668,381
South Africa 649,793
Spain 566,326
China 90,695
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.