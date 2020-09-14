The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Sept. 14.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 29,019,639

U.S. 6,520,235

India 4,846,427

Brazil 4,330,455

Russia 1,064,438

Peru 729,619

Colombia 716,319

Mexico 668,381

South Africa 649,793

Spain 566,326

China 90,695

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505