The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 17.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 29,764,055

U.S. 6,630,051

India 5,020,359

Brazil 4,419,083

Russia 1,075,485

Peru 738,020

Colombia 736,377

Mexico 680,931

South Africa 653,444

Spain 614,360

China 90,753

