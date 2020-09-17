The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 17.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 29,764,055
U.S. 6,630,051
India 5,020,359
Brazil 4,419,083
Russia 1,075,485
Peru 738,020
Colombia 736,377
Mexico 680,931
South Africa 653,444
Spain 614,360
China 90,753
