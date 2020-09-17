Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Sept. 17.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 29,764,055
U.S. 6,630,051
India 5,020,359
Brazil 4,419,083
Russia 1,075,485
Peru 738,020
Colombia 736,377
Mexico 680,931
South Africa 653,444
Spain 614,360
China 90,753

