The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Sept. 23.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 31,630,912

U.S. 6,897,432

India 5,646,010

Brazil 4,591,364

Russia 1,117,487

Colombia 777,537

Peru 768,895

Mexico 705,263

Spain 682,267

South Africa 663,282

China 90,908

