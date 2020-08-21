The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Aug. 21.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 22,726,945
U.S. 5,579,142
Brazil 3,501,975
India 2,905,825
Russia 944,671
South Africa 599,940
Peru 558,420
Mexico 543,806
Colombia 513,719
Chile 391,849
China 90,080
