The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Aug. 21.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 22,726,945

U.S. 5,579,142

Brazil 3,501,975

India 2,905,825

Russia 944,671

South Africa 599,940

Peru 558,420

Mexico 543,806

Colombia 513,719

Chile 391,849

China 90,080

