The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Aug. 24.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,447,224
U.S. 5,703,725
Brazil 3,605,783
India 3,106,348
Russia 959,016
South Africa 609,773
Peru 594,326
Mexico 560,164
Colombia 541,139
Chile 397,665
China 90,182
