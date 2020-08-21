The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 21.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 22,538,431
U.S. 5,571,102
Brazil 3,456,652
India 2,836,925
Russia 939,833
South Africa 599,940
Peru 558,420
Mexico 537,031
Colombia 502,178
Chile 391,849
China 90,035
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
