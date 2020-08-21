The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 21.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 22,538,431

U.S. 5,571,102

Brazil 3,456,652

India 2,836,925

Russia 939,833

South Africa 599,940

Peru 558,420

Mexico 537,031

Colombia 502,178

Chile 391,849

China 90,035

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)