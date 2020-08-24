The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 24.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,318,415

U.S. 5,699,804

Brazil 3,582,362

India 3,044,940

Russia 954,328

South Africa 609,773

Peru 585,236

Mexico 556,216

Colombia 533,103

Chile 397,665

China 90,166

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)