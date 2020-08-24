The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 24.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,318,415
U.S. 5,699,804
Brazil 3,582,362
India 3,044,940
Russia 954,328
South Africa 609,773
Peru 585,236
Mexico 556,216
Colombia 533,103
Chile 397,665
China 90,166
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
