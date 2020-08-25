The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 25.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,561,478

U.S. 5,737,398

Brazil 3,622,861

India 3,106,348

Russia 959,016

South Africa 611,450

Peru 594,326

Mexico 560,164

Colombia 541,139

Spain 405,436

China 90,191

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)