The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Aug. 25.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,561,478
U.S. 5,737,398
Brazil 3,622,861
India 3,106,348
Russia 959,016
South Africa 611,450
Peru 594,326
Mexico 560,164
Colombia 541,139
Spain 405,436
China 90,191
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505