The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 23.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,203,532
U.S. 5,667,112
Brazil 3,582,362
India 3,044,940
Russia 949,531
South Africa 607,045
Peru 576,067
Mexico 556,216
Colombia 522,138
Chile 395,708
China 90,141
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
