The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 23.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,203,532

U.S. 5,667,112

Brazil 3,582,362

India 3,044,940

Russia 949,531

South Africa 607,045

Peru 576,067

Mexico 556,216

Colombia 522,138

Chile 395,708

China 90,141

