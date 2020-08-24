The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 24.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,420,418

U.S. 5,701,679

Brazil 3,605,783

India 3,106,348

Russia 954,328

South Africa 609,773

Peru 585,236

Mexico 560,164

Colombia 541,139

Chile 397,665

China 90,182

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)