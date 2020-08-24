The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 24.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,420,418
U.S. 5,701,679
Brazil 3,605,783
India 3,106,348
Russia 954,328
South Africa 609,773
Peru 585,236
Mexico 560,164
Colombia 541,139
Chile 397,665
China 90,182
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
