The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 25.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 23,647,377

U.S. 5,739,724

Brazil 3,622,861

India 3,167,323

Russia 959,016

South Africa 611,450

Peru 594,326

Mexico 563,705

Colombia 551,688

Spain 405,436

China 90,205

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)