The streets are seen near the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2020. The cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Europe exceeded 200,000 as of Tuesday evening. The hardest hit countries remained to be Italy, Spain, Germany and France, with over 150,000 cases in combination. (Photo by Riccardo Pareggiani/Xinhua)
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Aug. 25.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,647,377
U.S. 5,739,724
Brazil 3,622,861
India 3,167,323
Russia 959,016
South Africa 611,450
Peru 594,326
Mexico 563,705
Colombia 551,688
Spain 405,436
China 90,205
