The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, July 19.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 14,288,689
U.S. 3,711,413
Brazil 2,074,860
India 1,077,781
Russia 764,215
South Africa 350,879
Peru 349,500
Mexico 338,913
Chile 328,846
Britain 295,632
China 85,765
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
