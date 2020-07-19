The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, July 19.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 14,288,689

U.S. 3,711,413

Brazil 2,074,860

India 1,077,781

Russia 764,215

South Africa 350,879

Peru 349,500

Mexico 338,913

Chile 328,846

Britain 295,632

China 85,765

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

