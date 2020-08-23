Locals wear face masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 20, 2020. Tanzanian health authorities on Monday announced 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in three days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254 from 170 reported on Friday last week. (Xinhua)
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Aug. 23.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,218,911
U.S. 5,668,245
Brazil 3,582,362
India 3,044,940
Russia 954,328
South Africa 607,045
Peru 576,067
Mexico 556,216
Colombia 522,138
Chile 395,708
China 90,141
Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

