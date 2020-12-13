The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Dec. 13.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 71,774,910
U.S. 16,067,031
India 9,857,029
Brazil 6,880,127
Russia 2,629,699
France 2,405,255
Britain 1,835,949
Italy 1,825,775
Turkey 1,809,809
Spain 1,730,575
China 94,950
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
