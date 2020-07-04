The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, July 4.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 11,091,409

U.S. 2,795,163

Brazil 1,539,081

Russia 673,564

India 648,315

Peru 295,599

Chile 288,089

Britain 285,788

Spain 250,545

Mexico 245,251

China 85,288

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

Advertisements