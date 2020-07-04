Photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows the empty Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen above 1 million, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday. (Xinhua/Tang Ji)
Photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows the empty Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen above 1 million, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday. (Xinhua/Tang Ji)

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, July 4.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 11,091,409
U.S. 2,795,163
Brazil 1,539,081
Russia 673,564
India 648,315
Peru 295,599
Chile 288,089
Britain 285,788
Spain 250,545
Mexico 245,251
China 85,288
Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

Advertisements

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.