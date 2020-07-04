The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, July 4.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 11,091,409
U.S. 2,795,163
Brazil 1,539,081
Russia 673,564
India 648,315
Peru 295,599
Chile 288,089
Britain 285,788
Spain 250,545
Mexico 245,251
China 85,288
Enditem
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832