People wait in line at a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 antibody testing center at Steve's 9th Street Market in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on April 25, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed. The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)
People wait in line at a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 antibody testing center at Steve's 9th Street Market in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on April 25, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed. The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Aug. 23.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 23,244,585
U.S. 5,670,875
Brazil 3,582,362
India 3,044,940
Russia 954,328
South Africa 607,045
Peru 576,067
Mexico 556,216
Colombia 533,103
Chile 395,708
China 90,166 Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.