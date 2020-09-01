A total of 11 people, mostly military personnel, were killed in the overnight Israeli missile strikes on the capital Damascus and Daraa province in southern Syria, a war monitor reported on Tuesday.

The death toll includes three Syrian soldiers, seven pro-Iran fighters, and one civilian, who were killed in the Israeli strikes that targeted a camp for pro-Iran fighters near the international airport of Damascus, and in the al-Kiswah area south of Damascus as well as the air defense battalion in Daraa, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On the previous night, state news agency SANA said two Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded by an Israeli missile attack that targeted military sites south of the capital Damascus.

Citing a military statement, the report said the attack was carried out from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It added that the Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles before reaching their targets.

Throughout the Syrian crisis, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly backed by Iran.