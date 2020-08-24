UNITED NATIONS, July 28, 2020 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (on the screen) briefs the Security Council on the situation in Yemen at the UN headquarters in New York, on July 28, 2020. The prolonged UN-brokered peace talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels might fail, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths warned on Tuesday. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
UNITED NATIONS, July 28, 2020 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (on the screen) briefs the Security Council on the situation in Yemen at the UN headquarters in New York, on July 28, 2020. The prolonged UN-brokered peace talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels might fail, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths warned on Tuesday. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The latest Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting kicked off here on Monday morning has been suspended after three members of the committee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria.

“Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course,” the office said in a statement. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.