The latest Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting kicked off here on Monday morning has been suspended after three members of the committee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria.
“Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course,” the office said in a statement. Enditem
