Latex Foam Rubber Products Limited donates to UHAS

Latex Foam Rubber Products Limited has donated two HP Desktop Pro 300 G6 Micro-tower computers to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The Company also donated two Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) devices to the University.

Mr Patrick Chrapah, National Marketing Manager of the company, who presented the equipment, said UHAS had been a faithful customer of the Company for many years.

He said as a result, when the University asked for support, the Company seized the opportunity to show their appreciation.

Mr Chrapah said promoting education through such a gesture was one of the core values of the Company.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of the University, expressed gratitude to the Company for the gesture and support.

She said it was worth noting that UHAS would be able to count on Latex Foam should the need arise again and appealed to corporate entities to come to the aid of the University.