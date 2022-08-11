Latif Abubakar, Spanish Embassy launch “Five Hours with Mario”

Celebrated Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar has partnered the Spanish Embassy in Accra to put Ghana’s theatre industry on the world stage with an adaptation of Miguel Delibes’ “Five Hours with Mario.”

Speaking at the launch of the play at the Spanish Embassy, Mr Abubakar said the Embassy’s decision to partner his outfit, Globe Productions, would deepen the Spain-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trade to arts and culture.

“As pacesetters of virtual live play on COVID-19 with a record 3.5 million live views, as well as staging Ghana’s first open air theatre, our dreams of projecting Ghana’s theatre industry beyond our country and continent is becoming a reality with the launch of this play,” he said.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy, Mr Diego Spottorno ,said the Spanish Embassy was pleased to partner Mr Abubakar on the project.

He said the timing for the adaptation could not have been more appropriate considering the challenges faced by the world today and that it would mark the beginning of a great partnership between the Ghanaian and Spanish theatre industries.

Being one of the best and most popular Spanish novels, Five Hours with Mario is a very moving and fluid book with touches of comedy by renowned Spanish writer Miguel Delibes.

The novel addresses two of the author’s favourite themes – the authenticity of rural life compared to life in the city, and death as the ultimate and definitive milestone in human life. The success of the work led to its transfer first, to the theatre and then to the cinema space.

The play, which is being adapted into a Ghanaian and Afrocentric stage play for the first time, is expected make an impact not only in Ghana and Spain but across the world

The play tells the story of Dzidzor, who after the death of her husband, Mario, watches over his body and sheds light on their respective personalities and their conflicts throughout their marriage.