Latifa Ali Demolishes Ghana Women's Indoor 400m National Record

Latifa Ali who has been in the US two years now has broken the Ghana 400 meter indoor record.

According to the GAA, Latifa Ali has demolished the women’s indoor 400m national record with a 52.60-second clocking. Latifa eclipsed the old record by a massive 0.79 seconds. The old record of 53.39 seconds was set by Akua Obeng-Akrofi OLY in 2018. Interestingly, both records were set at the same facility in Boston, USA.

She was one of the ladies who took part in the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human program.

