Latter Day Saints Commissions place of convenience for Ketu South

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, has built and commissioned 10- and 20- seater micro water closet (WC) toilet facilities for four communities in the Ketu North Municipality.

The beneficiary communities included, Tadzewu, Devego, Klenormadi and Afife.

Wovenu Senior High School in Tadzewu also benefited from the gesture.

The projects valued at about one million Ghana Cedis, were embarked upon following an appeal made to the Church by Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

At separate events held in the various communities to commission and officially hand over the projects, Mr Patrick Meli Attipoe, Assembly man for Tadzewu Electoral Area, commended the Church and the MP for the projects which he described as a dream come true.

He said the projects would go a long way to end open defecation in the various communities and boost public health and safety.

Mr Attipoe said the Wovenu Senior High School was in dire need of a Computer Laboratory to aid the teaching and learning of ICT, and appealed to the Church to urgently consider providing one for the school.

Elder and Sister Dunn, Humanitarian Missionaries in charge of the Africa East area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who were accompanied by Brother Gabriel Nsuisong, Project Coordinator for the Africa East area of the Church, said, the humanitarian arm of the church was established some forty years ago in response to a devastating famine which plagued countries in East Africa in the early 80s.

He said the Church in order to raise the needed funds to support victims of the famine, made an appeal to the worldwide membership of the Church to observe a day’s fasting and prayer for the victims and donate monies meant for the day’s feeding towards providing humanitarian assistance to the victims.

Elder Dunn said, that appeal yielded over six million US dollars at the time, which helped the Church provide relief items to the victims of the famine, adding that the overwhelming response and the show of love from members of the church towards the famine victims, birthed the humanitarian arm of the church, LDS Charities, which had over the years, embarked on countless charity projects across the world.

The Missionary said, LDS Charities was founded on the charge by the Lord Jesus Christ to believers to feed the hungry, help the sick and visit those in prison.

This he said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints endeavors to do through it’s humanitarian arm.

He said the Church provided humanitarian assistance to people from all walks of life, regardless of race, ethnicity, religious or political affiliation.

Elder Dunn praised residents of the beneficiary communities for their communal spirit towards the successful completion of the projects, describing them as shining and wonderful examples for others to emulate.

He urged the communities to take good care of the projects to prolong their lifespan and to serve their intended purpose.

Dr Avedzi for his part, expressed profound gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints for the quick and timely response to his appeal and urged it to continue to show such love and support to other communities across the country that have similar needs.

The MP also entreated the beneficiary communities to practice the culture of maintenance and to ensure that the facilities were taken good care of to serve the purpose for which they were built.

The events were also witnessed by Mr Edem Eric Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, NDC constituency executives, traditional leaders, Assembly members of the various communities and other dignitaries.