Launch Of Commercial Paper Market- MD’s Speaking Points  

Introduction

Good morning! What an awesome day!

On behalf of the Council and the entire GSE Team, I warmly welcome you to today’s launch of a Commercial Paper Market on our Ghana Fixed Income Market.

This is a significant milestone for our nation’s capital markets, as the CP Market we are birthing today is the first regulated public market for short-term corporate debt in Ghana: a testament to the innovative and resilient spirit of our economy. Today, we celebrate not just a new market, but hopefully, a new chapter in Ghana’s economic story.

Distinguished Guests: I look around this room and I am excited to see a diverse business community here. We believe that the CP Market we are launching today will provide you with a viable solution to meet your short-term financing needs.

I look around this room and I am humbled by the hard work my Team at GSE and our service providers have put in, at very short notice, to pull off this beautiful day. They deserve our appreciation.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the CP Market we are launching today, is built on solid foundations laid 10 years ago. In January 2014, the Bank of Ghana and the GSE merged their depository businesses to create the Central Securities Depository Ghana.

This paved the way for an even stronger collaboration, when other stakeholders namely the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Association of Banks, Licensed Dealing Members, and ACI Ghana joined the GSE, BoG, and CSD to set up the Ghana Fixed Income Market, which commenced trading in August 2015.

[Indeed, our Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Ernest Addison, who was represented by his 1st Deputy Governor today, was full of beaming smiles, when he officially launched the GFIM in November 2019, after 5 years of successful operations.]

Ladies and Gentlemen, the collaboration has gotten wider still! Today’s launch is the result of the collective efforts of many individuals and organizations. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our regulators, industry experts, and all who have worked tirelessly to make this day a reality.

I especially commend the CP Market Rules Committee, who didn't just meet to drink tea like some other committees but put in months of serious work to create this market.

We appreciate your dedication to developing Ghana’s capital markets. It’s indeed true what they say: that if you want to go far, you go Together! Or as the Akans say: W’oforo dua pa, na y3 pia wo! Thank you for your service, for which you each receive a Certificate of Honour. Be sure to bequeath them to your grandkids!

Distinguished Guests: Before I take my seat, allow me to share a few signs of market recovery in the first 4 months of this year with you: the GSE Composite Index, a measure of our Equities Market performance, was up 17.79% at the end of April (up 12.18% same time last year), whilst market capitalization, a measure of the value of securities on the market, crossed the GHS80 billion mark for the first time.

On the Fixed Income Market, the volume traded grew to 51.88 billion, 70.27% more than was traded in the same period last year.

Corporate issuances are looking up: Kasapreko Plc, Letshego Ghana and IZWE have raised GHS275 million in debt capital. Other companies plan to raise over GHS1 billion on the Equities market this year.

But we need to do more: notably, attract more Issuers, diversify the products, and improve liquidity in the market. This new CP Market seeks to address some of these challenges, even as significant ones remain:

• incentives and/or policies to get more profitable companies to list (Governor, we need the remaining banks on the market, SOEs) • incentives to maximize returns for investors (capital gains tax).

Above all, we need a stable macroeconomic environment for businesses to thrive, and create jobs and wealth.

The Exchange commits to driving a pipeline of innovative solutions, such as an Umbrella Guarantee Facility for the debt market; a framework for Benchmark Bonds, and developing Indices that support product innovation.

We commit to deepening our partnership with all stakeholders for new markets and products: Governor (BoG): shall we set up a Foreign Exchange Market Committee? a Derivatives Market? To go far, we must go Together!

Finally, let’s embrace the opportunities this CP Market offers. Let’s work together to ensure its success and sustainability. By doing so, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter, more prosperous future for Ghana and its people. Only then, will GSE have achieved its mission of being relevant to Ghana’s economic transformation by providing a diversified platform for raising capital and for investments.

Yen ara ya Asaase Ni! Thank you for your presence today!