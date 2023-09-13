Launch of new report on multisectoral actions for prevention ,control of NCDs

A new WHO report: “Global mapping report on multisectoral action to strengthen the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions” highlighting experiences from around the world, will be launched tomorrow at an online event organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) and NCD Alliance (NCDA).

Publication of the report marks the start of the Global Week for Action on NCDs which begins tomorrow 14 September and brings together civil society organisations from around the world calling on governments to ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay, where they live or who they are. This must include care for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs).

The report provides an overview of the implementation of multisectoral actions to tackle the burden of NCDs and mental health conditions. It highlights the actions across sectors that have been widely applied and others that should be developed and implemented more extensively. You can explore these and other multisectoral initiatives in the interactive repository on the WHO Knowledge Action Portal on NCDs.

“Chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality and disability worldwide. Only working collaboratively across governments, civil society, academia and private sector, will this major health crisis be tackled”, said Jimena Márquez Donaher, NCDA Director of Communications.

Over 20 per cent of the world’s eight billion people live with at least one NCD such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease. Each year NCDs cause 41 million deaths and drive millions of households into poverty. It has been projected that by 2030, NCD deaths could reach 52 million per year, adding a significant burden to communities and health systems. This number is being driven upward by a growing population and by ever-increasing exposure to risk factors like unhealthy diets, tobacco, alcohol, and air pollution.

The virtual event co-hosted by the WHO, WDF and NCDA “Towards achieving Universal Health Coverage: Multi stakeholder Gathering on Tackling Noncommunicable Diseases” will explore some of the country experiences included in the report.

This webinar will be held from 13.00-15.00 CEST tomorrow 14 September, and will be simultaneously translated into French, Spanish and Portuguese.

This year’s Global Week for Action on NCDs coincides with the United Nations High-Level Meeting (HLM) on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on 21 September, which offers the opportunity for governments to agree on specific actions to achieve UHC by 2030, a commitment previously made by all world leaders.

At least half of the world’s population does not currently have full coverage of essential health services. Most of these people live in low- and middle-income countries.