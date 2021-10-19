Launch of SheTrades Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme at Expo2020

The International Trade Centre (ITC), Dubai Industries and Exports (Dubai IE) and the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier are launching a series of gender-focused events to foster learning, innovation, partnerships, and alliances.

These events highlight women’s essential role in transforming key industries and leading the charge towards more inclusive and sustainable global trade. They fall under the International Trade Centre’s overall mission of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic development and contributing to achieving the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

This series of events is being brought to Dubai as part of the Dubai IE’s strategy of promoting women’s participation in trade and highlighting the role of Dubai as a competitive trade and export hub.

The Launch of the SheTrades Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme is one of the anchor events in the run-up to SheTrades Global Dubai, with the signing of the MOU between ITC and Dubai IE. The agreement formalizes the initiation of the organization’s six months presence at Expo2020, culminating with SheTrades’s flagship event taking place from 13 to 15 February 2022.

SheTrades Global will comprise workshops, exhibition areas and more. The event aims to inspire women to do sustainable business and create lifetime economic opportunities. With a strong focus on business generation, investment, and innovation, SheTrades Global is an opportunity to do business, begin the road to global expansion and forge new partnerships.

Two important components that lead to the success of women-owned businesses in global markets is to have the appropriate knowledge and networking opportunities. Over the next six months, each of the sessions includes a panel session with dynamic women entrepreneurs sharing their experiences. The interactive sessions provide women-owned businesses with a platform to take their business to the next level.

The 8th edition of SheTrades Global will be hosted in-person at the Dubai Exhibition Centre within the Expo 2020 site and virtually, so that women across the globe can benefit from the seminars and workshops. The International Trade Centre and Dubai Industries and Exports co-host the event, in collaboration with the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier.

Quotes

‘Shaping a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable world is more important than ever, and can only be achieved if women are part of the solution. ITC and Dubai IE will co-host a series of hybrid events at the Expo2020 Women’s Pavilion in the run up to SheTrades Global Dubai. It will be an opportunity for learning, innovation, partnerships and alliances to ensure that women entrepreneurs are empowered. When women succeed, we all succeed, and we can make a lasting impact! Join us in Dubai or online!’

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre

‘We are excited to co-host SheTrades Global Dubai, with ITC, which will be the largest virtual and physical gathering of women owned businesses in the world. We believe the event will enable women-owned businesses to learn about best practices, hear from dynamic successful women entrepreneurs and of course, meet with fellow women-owned businesses from across the globe. This will truly be the event for women looking to grow their business through exporting.’

Saed Alawadi, CEO of Dubai Exports

‘Supporting female entrepreneurship is at the heart of our work at Dubai IE. By creating more opportunities for women entrepreneurs allows them to enter into the marketplace and we believe to become more successful in global markets. It is important to appreciate that encouraging woman entrepreneurship is not a zero-sum game. Assisting woman entrepreneurship does not deprive men from their opportunities. In fact, we believe that encouraging female entrepreneurs creates synergistic gain for the whole economy.’

Mohammed Al Kamali, SheTrades MENA Programme Director and Deputy CEO Dubai IE