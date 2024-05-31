Launch of the Family Empowerment for Sustainable Development Project in Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde marked a significant milestone with the launch of the Family Empowerment for Sustainable Development Project (PEFDS).

This initiative is designed to enhance the livelihood conditions of local families and is financed by the ECOWAS Commission. The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Family, Inclusion and Social Development in partnership with the Association to Support the Self-Empowerment of Women in Development (MORABI) and the National Civil Protection and Fire Service.

Key Remarks and Support:

Dr. Samuel Lamptey , Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Cabo Verde, emphasized the project’s potential to benefit families by enabling them to engage in income-generating activities and improve their living standards. He stated, “This project will empower families, enhance their livelihoods, and open up opportunities for them to participate in economic activities that promote income generation.”

, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Cabo Verde, emphasized the project’s potential to benefit families by enabling them to engage in income-generating activities and improve their living standards. He stated, “This project will empower families, enhance their livelihoods, and open up opportunities for them to participate in economic activities that promote income generation.” Dr. Elísio Freire , Minister of Family, Inclusion and Social Development, highlighted the strategic partnership between ECOWAS and the Cabo-Verdean government. He noted that the PEFDS is part of broader efforts to combat absolute and extreme poverty. “The PEFDS is a symbolic testament to our commitment to comprehensive poverty alleviation strategies,” Dr. Freire remarked.

, Minister of Family, Inclusion and Social Development, highlighted the strategic partnership between ECOWAS and the Cabo-Verdean government. He noted that the PEFDS is part of broader efforts to combat absolute and extreme poverty. “The PEFDS is a symbolic testament to our commitment to comprehensive poverty alleviation strategies,” Dr. Freire remarked. Dr. Herménio Fernandes, President of the National Association of Municipalities, expressed his support for the project and applauded the collaboration between ECOWAS and the Government of Cabo Verde. He stressed the importance of such partnerships in promoting sustainable development at the local level.

Project Overview and Objectives:

With a budget of US$ 770,143, the PEFDS aims to benefit 560 families through three primary axes:

Income Generation Activities: Providing families with access to resources and opportunities to establish sustainable income-generating ventures. Food Security: Ensuring families have reliable access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. Housing Improvements: Enhancing living conditions by improving housing infrastructure and facilities.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in Cabo Verde’s efforts to bolster family welfare and promote sustainable development. By focusing on income generation, food security, and housing improvements, the PEFDS aims to achieve a holistic enhancement in the quality of life for many Cabo-Verdean families. This aligns with the Social and Human Development Goal of the ECOWAS strategic goals, underscoring a commitment to comprehensive and sustainable poverty alleviation.