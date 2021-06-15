BENGUERIR, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Ibn Rochd Foundation for Science and Innovation (FIRSI), both based in Morocco, announced today the creation of the Global Phosphorus Institute (GPI). This world institute will undertake and facilitate research to develop sustainable phosphorus management strategies to ensure its availability for the present and future generations.

“Mohammed VI Polytechnic University is pleased to announce the creation of the Global Phosphorus Institute as an independent non-profit international institution,” said Hicham El Habti, the President of UM6P and President of the GPI. “GPI will promote global, science-based, inclusive dialogue and collaborations on subjects ranging from industrial phosphorus use and recycling to nutrient management and stewardship.“

By bringing together premier scientists, policy makers and communicators, industry leaders, educators and a variety of food security stakeholders, GPI’s platform will create and share innovative solutions to balance the need and use of phosphorus in the production of healthy food, animal feed and natural fibers as we protect our environment for a prosperous and equitable society in the spirit of the United Nation’s Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

Phosphorus is an essential element for all living organisms, and it cannot be substituted by another element. Phosphorus is the foundation of the bones, teeth and muscles of human, livestock and all mammals. DNA, the basic building block of life itself, consists of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and phosphorus. It is critical to food and nutrition security as it affects plant growth and agricultural productivity.

Morocco, as the custodian of the planet’s largest known reserves of phosphate, the mineral form of phosphorus, has a unique duty to encourage and support global research, innovation and dialogue on this essential element and its vital role in life on earth.

“GPI looks forward to convening experts with a variety of diverse backgrounds and views to develop a variety of different approaches to phosphorus use,” said El Habti. “Sustainable and innovative use of phosphorus is essential to improve life on earth in all its forms.”

