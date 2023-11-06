Launch of the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa 2023 Report

On November 8, 2023, the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa 2023 Report will be launched in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The report is jointly produced by AfricaNenda, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the World Bank Group.
The report will highlight the current landscape, challenges, and opportunities of inclusive instant payments in Africa. It builds on the success of the inaugural SIIPS Africa 2022 Report.
Introduction
The State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa 2023 Report sheds light
note provides background information on the report, its planned launch, and other
relevant details. For any inquiries, details, please visit the web page or reach out
through the contact details at the end of this document.
Background of the SIIPS 2023 Report
The SIIPS Africa 2023 Report aims to contribute to shaping a more inclusive and
financially empowered future, by unpacking the digital payment system landscape to
inform Instant Payment Systems (IPS) that better serve all Africans.
The report is jointly produced by AfricaNenda, the UN Economic Commission for Africa
(ECA) and the World Bank Group.