Launch of the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa 2023 Report

On November 8, 2023, the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa 2023 Report will be launched in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The report is jointly produced by AfricaNenda, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the World Bank Group.

The report will highlight the current landscape, challenges, and opportunities of inclusive instant payments in Africa. It builds on the success of the inaugural SIIPS Africa 2022 Report.

Introduction

The State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa 2023 Report sheds light

on the current landscape, challenges, and opportunities of IIPS in Africa. This briefing

note provides background information on the report, its planned launch, and other

relevant details. For any inquiries, details, please visit the web page or reach out

through the contact details at the end of this document.

Background of the SIIPS 2023 Report

The SIIPS Africa 2023 Report aims to contribute to shaping a more inclusive and

financially empowered future, by unpacking the digital payment system landscape to

inform Instant Payment Systems (IPS) that better serve all Africans.

The report is jointly produced by AfricaNenda, the UN Economic Commission for Africa

(ECA) and the World Bank Group.