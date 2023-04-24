Launch Of Windrush Caribbean Film Festival 2023

The Journey Starts Here

Dozens descended on Rich Mix, London on Thursday for the launch of this year’s Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.

The festival, in its 4th year is set to be the most successful yet as it marks the 75th anniversary since the HMS Empire Windrush ship arrived at Tilbury Docks, the first stop enroute to London with Caribbean citizens who were invited to live in the UK. Many Caribbeans had already arrived in the UK a year prior, docking at Southampton on board The Almanzora.

In the audience were many of those whose films were selected to be screened during the festival which will run from 6th June to 30th across the country.

Once again Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will have over 40 screenings and talks taking place across 5 cities, a move that Artistic Director Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe says , “demonstrates the festival’s intent, ambition and purpose”.

Recognizing the significance of this 75th year, Festival co-founder Frances-Anne Solomon says, “They were our parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties. “We inherited their courage, their struggles, and their cultures of resistance. We are proud to stand on their broad shoulders and carry forward their incredible stories”

In addition to the announcement of all the films to be screened, the historical city of Southampton was also announced as the location for the opening night of the 2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.

For the first time in the festival’s history, the city with strong historical ties to the Windrush generation will host film screenings from the festival on June 6 and also on June 21, the day before National Windrush Day.

Film producers/directors or writers are available for interviews alongside with WCFF’s Directors or Artistic Director. If you are interested in speaking to anyone involved in the festival, please contact Sasha Stoltz Publicity sasha@sashastoltzpublicity.com P. 416-579-4804

2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival host cities and partner venues

Southampton – May Mastflower Theatre; Harbour Lights Picturehouse

Bristol – Watershed Cinema

Birmingham – Midlands Arts Centre

Newport – Riverfront Cinema

London – Rich Mix (Shoreditch); Genesis Cinema (Whitechapel – Awards ceremony);

Rio Cinema (Dalston); Channel 4 headquarters (Westminster); Picturehouse Central (Piccadilly Circus); Ritzy Brixton.

2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival official selections (subject to change)

After the Flood: The Church, Slavery and Reconciliation (Sheila Marshall)

Asunder (Janet Marrett)

A Very Brit(ish) Story (Jaha Browne)

Black & White Duppy (Thomas Blackman)

Black and Welsh (Liana Stewart)

Buckra Maassa Pickney (Lal Davies)

Death of England: Face to Face (Clint Dyer)

DỌLAPỌ̀ is Fine (Ethosheia Hylton)

Falsehood (Leo Powell)

Grief, Loss and Bereavement (Nicola Zwadi Cross)

Hostile (Sonita Gale)

HunmaniTree (Urban Circle Productions)

I am Light (Julia Schönstädt)

I Love St. Lucia (Leee John)

Menopause in Sisterhood, (Nicola Zwadi Cross)

No Regrets (Krik Krak Productions)

Pattern (Ivan Madeira)

Rea’s Men (Aaron James Robertson)

Rushed (Nadine O’Mahony)

Strictly Prohibited (Freddie Stewart)

Shantaye’s World (Matherine Emmanuel)

Small Island Stories 2 (James Batchelor, Benjamin Harrap)

Spirits Run Deep (Gavin Porter)

Standing Firm: Football’s Windrush Story (Theo Lee Ray)

SUS (Robert Heath)

The First Black Train Driver (Glenn Clarke)

The Homemaker (Joanna N V Alexander)

The ID Project: My Dominica Story (Richard Etienne)

The Roll Out (Dewayne Force)

Ultraviolence (Ken Fero)

V.Rocket International: A Sound System Dynasty (Marcus Hall)

When I was a Younger (Noella Mingo)

Other selected titles:

501 Not Out (Sam Lockyer)

And Still We Rise (Chris Smith)

2023 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival official partners and sponsors

Alt A Review, Recognize Black Heritage and Culture, Shiloh PR, Integriti Capital, Caribbean Tales Media Group, Cinema Golau.