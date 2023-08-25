Launching C-PAID Mobile App: Assessing Governance in West Africa

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Programme for Africa, co-created the Mechanism for the Assessment of Good Governance in West Africa through the Mobile Application on Citizen’s Participation for Accountable and Inclusive Democracy.

The primary objective of this initiative is to promote inclusive participation and development, while bolstering good governance and democracy throughout West Africa.

The initiative places significant emphasis on the pivotal role of citizens in shaping policies and ensuring accountability for the delivery of essential public services that directly impact their economic and social well-being. To this end, a C-PAID online toolkit and mobile application has been designed to foster a culture of active citizenship thereby creating an environment where citizens’ voices can effectively contribute to shaping the region’s political landscape and promoting accountable and inclusive democracy.

In her Keynote Address at the launching of the C-PAID, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, emphasized that the initiative aligns and supports ECOWAS’ Vision 2050 to facilitate opportunity for continuous discourse on accountable and inclusive governance.

“I firmly believe that through the implementation of C-PAID across West Africa, the voices, opinions and concerns of citizens will serve as a crucial agency to strengthen democracy and development.” stated the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Other speakers at the launching ceremony include Dr. Chukwuemeka Eze, Executive Director of WANEP, Mr. Lealum DINKU, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria and Mrs. Florence Iheme, Chair of the WANEP Regional B.